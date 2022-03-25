PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,617 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.64. 6,909,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,486. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.76 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

