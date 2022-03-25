PRW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,469,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 590,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 493,471 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,394 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCTR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.88. 94,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,042. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.