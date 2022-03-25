Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 1,351,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NILSY remained flat at $$3.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $38.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NILSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

