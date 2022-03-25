Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.44

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 194198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

