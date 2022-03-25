Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0002

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $6.76 million and $3,101.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

