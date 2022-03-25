PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,099 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $28.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTC. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

