Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

NTAP opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in NetApp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

