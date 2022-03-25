Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 255,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

