Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Qbao has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $323,646.09 and approximately $27,531.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

