QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0182 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $447,960.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 584.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00895345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.31 or 0.06993919 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.11 or 0.99791370 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

