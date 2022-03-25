Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Qualys worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $141.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.09. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

