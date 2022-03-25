Quant (QNT) Trading 19% Higher This Week

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $71.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $137.57 or 0.00310207 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

