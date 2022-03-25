Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 2.9% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $20.49 million and $45,804.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,413.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.41 or 0.07037120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00280744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00807714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00106990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013378 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00453601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.00446955 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,105,231 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.