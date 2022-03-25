Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE QBR.B traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.25. 838,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$26.91 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

