RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 11.9%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.99. 35,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 455,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

