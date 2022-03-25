Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 2.5%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 101,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 188,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.
Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:RDS)
