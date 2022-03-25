Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,649. The company has a market cap of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

