Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.13 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $63.96 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 911.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.04 or 0.01329993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.11 or 0.07004227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,209.87 or 0.99821049 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,210,564 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.