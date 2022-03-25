Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 12,339 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 270.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.09. 26,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,896. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.79.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,747 shares of company stock valued at $71,216,102 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

