Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,100 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.13. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

