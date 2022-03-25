Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

