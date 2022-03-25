Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.37.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

