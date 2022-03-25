Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

