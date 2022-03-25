Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 43,400 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,093,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.39. The company had a trading volume of 531,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,430. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

