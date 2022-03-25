Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,572. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.30 and a 200-day moving average of $249.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

