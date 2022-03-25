Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $3,085,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

