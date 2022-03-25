Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading Up 41.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $36.45 million and $497,574.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.02 or 0.06995396 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.17 or 0.99723315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

