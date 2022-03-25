Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS RBMTF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

