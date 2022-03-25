Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.