Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Reaches $275.90 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00006711 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $275.90 million and approximately $40.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.15 or 0.06995318 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,308.42 or 0.99818619 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 135.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00308586 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,619,372 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.