Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Cormark lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.85.

TSE:BYD opened at C$164.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$169.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$145.70 and a 1-year high of C$267.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

