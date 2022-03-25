Raymond James Boosts Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $39.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

