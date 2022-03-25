Raymond James Downgrades MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Market Perform

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $12,139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

