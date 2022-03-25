Raymond James Downgrades MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Market Perform

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.
Shares of MKTW stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $12,139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
