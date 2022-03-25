Raymond James Increases Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$11.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.44.

BNE stock traded up C$1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.46. 412,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

In other news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

