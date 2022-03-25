Raymond James Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.61.
TSE SU traded up C$1.11 on Friday, reaching C$42.32. 4,844,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,589,207. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
