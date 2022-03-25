Raymond James Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.61.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU traded up C$1.11 on Friday, reaching C$42.32. 4,844,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,589,207. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.