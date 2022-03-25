Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $477,787.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00577616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.72 or 0.06987823 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,352.43 or 0.99824346 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.