Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $11,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 14,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.