RealFevr Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $128,025.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $128,025.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.65 or 0.06982972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,350.61 or 0.99785456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042521 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

