Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $154,019.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.52 or 0.06983797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,339.99 or 1.00003138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042212 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

