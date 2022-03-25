Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.40

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 492339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,580.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

