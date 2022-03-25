Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.01

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.01 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.91). Record shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), with a volume of 3,501 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £137.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.01.

Get Record alerts:

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.