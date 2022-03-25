REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.
NASDAQ REE opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66.
REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.