REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ REE opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

