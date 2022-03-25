REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.10. REE Automotive shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 57,937 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

