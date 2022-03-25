Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

REGN stock opened at $679.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $630.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $697.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

