Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

