Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.02

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.02 and traded as low as $19.18. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 9,602 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

