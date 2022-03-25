Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $766.38

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.38 ($10.09) and traded as low as GBX 681 ($8.97). Renew shares last traded at GBX 687 ($9.04), with a volume of 89,320 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNWH. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.85) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.14) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 775 ($10.20).

Get Renew alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £541.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 703.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 766.38.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.