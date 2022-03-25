RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.20. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 44,633 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.66.

RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which consists of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

