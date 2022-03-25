Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Rating Increased to Buy at BNP Paribas

Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $595.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTC:RKLIF remained flat at $$6.60 during trading on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

