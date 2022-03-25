Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $266.95 million and $100.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

